Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.850-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.