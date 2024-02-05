Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $121.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

