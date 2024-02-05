Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Chuy's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.