Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLSD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.30. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

