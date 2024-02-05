Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

