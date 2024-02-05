CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE CNX opened at $19.89 on Monday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CNX Resources by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in CNX Resources by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 290,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

