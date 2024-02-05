Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($35.21).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,339 ($29.74) on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,907 ($24.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,556.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,294.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,244.39.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
