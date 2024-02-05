Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Codexis stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $189.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.89. Codexis has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 553,346 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,140,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,038,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 346,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after acquiring an additional 168,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

