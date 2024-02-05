Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $74.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.