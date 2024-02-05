Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $411.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $382.06 and its 200-day moving average is $351.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.61 and a 12 month high of $415.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.