Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $81.36 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.