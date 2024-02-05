Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

