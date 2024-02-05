Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) vs. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Head to Head Comparison

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Capital One Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial $49.48 billion 1.05 $4.89 billion $11.95 11.42

Profitability

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Capital One Financial 9.88% 9.24% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Community Capital Bancshares and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Capital One Financial 3 10 4 0 2.06

Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $122.68, indicating a potential downside of 10.11%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

