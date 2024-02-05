Comparing BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) & Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) and Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioAtla and Vitro Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00 Vitro Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 588.37%. Given BioAtla’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Vitro Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 412.25 -$106.48 million ($2.66) -0.81 Vitro Diagnostics $1.76 million N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares BioAtla and Vitro Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vitro Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Vitro Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Vitro Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -89.27% -65.19% Vitro Diagnostics -303.86% -1,020.38% -63.53%

Summary

BioAtla beats Vitro Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

(Get Free Report)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and head and neck cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Vitro Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc., doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases. The company also offers Tools for Stem Cell and Drug Discovery that provide researchers basic tools needed to advance stem cell technology, including stem cells and their derivatives; media for growth and differentiation of stem cells; and tools for measurement of stem cell quality, potency, and response to toxic agents. In addition, it offers MSC-Gro, a cell culture media product; MSC cell line for the treatment of skeletal muscular conditions, such as tendonitis, ligament injury, osteoarthritis and accelerated bone fracture healing, etc.; and testing and therapies related to endogenous stem cell activation. Further, the company provides diagnostic testing of stem cell activation and determination of stem cell functional status; and cell-based assays for discovery of novel stem cell activation agents and drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.