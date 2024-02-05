Comparing CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBB Bancorp pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 14.82% 8.67% 0.89% CBB Bancorp 23.60% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and CBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $1.88 billion 2.49 $498.51 million $0.95 9.69 CBB Bancorp $122.26 million 0.84 $28.86 million $2.72 3.55

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp. CBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valley National Bancorp and CBB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 1 5 2 0 2.13 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $10.28, suggesting a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats CBB Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities; and offers trade finance services, including commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, and documentary collection services. The company offers its services through full-service and limited-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, Texas and Honolulu, and Hawaii; and loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

