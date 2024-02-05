Contrasting BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) and Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Zealand Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Seguridade Participações $1.45 billion 9.45 $1.17 billion $0.76 9.04 Zealand Pharma A/S $14.73 million 237.65 -$170.22 million N/A N/A

BB Seguridade Participações has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and Zealand Pharma A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Seguridade Participações 83.85% 81.85% 47.85% Zealand Pharma A/S -224.88% -49.75% -35.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BB Seguridade Participações and Zealand Pharma A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Seguridade Participações 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BB Seguridade Participações

(Get Free Report)

BB Seguridade Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental plans and capitalization plans, and reinsurance products. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage and management, fulfillment, promotion and facilitation of casualty, life and capitalization insurance, pension plans, dental plans, and health insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon. The company's pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.