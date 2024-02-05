Contrasting Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ) & VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Iridium World Communications (OTCMKTS:IRIDQ – Get Free Report) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Iridium World Communications and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A VEON 37.89% 102.03% 7.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iridium World Communications and VEON’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iridium World Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VEON $3.76 billion 0.38 -$162.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Iridium World Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VEON.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Iridium World Communications and VEON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iridium World Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A VEON 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Iridium World Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Iridium World Communications has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VEON beats Iridium World Communications on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iridium World Communications

In August 1999, Iridium World Communications Ltd. filed a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Court, and operated as a debtor-in-possession. Iridium World Communications, Ltd. was engaged in the ownership and participation in the management of Iridium LLC, its parent company, which owned Iridium Operating LLC (Iridium), as of March 31, 1999. Iridium operated as a global wireless telecommunications company. It enabled its customers to make and receive phone calls, and receive pages virtually anywhere in the world. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

