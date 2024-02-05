Contrasting Neurogene (NGNE) and The Competition

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) is one of 959 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Neurogene to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Neurogene and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurogene 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neurogene Competitors 5766 17622 42069 864 2.57

Neurogene currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 81.88%. Given Neurogene’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neurogene has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurogene N/A -37.22% -30.91% Neurogene Competitors -1,971.03% -189.48% -29.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Neurogene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.4% of Neurogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Neurogene shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neurogene and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neurogene N/A -$57.56 million -2.49 Neurogene Competitors $2.15 billion $268.75 million -0.01

Neurogene’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Neurogene. Neurogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Neurogene has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurogene’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neurogene competitors beat Neurogene on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc. develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

