Contrasting Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) & Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT)

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Nauticus Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million 1.85 -$28.26 million ($0.41) -1.03

Analyst Recommendations

Richtech Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nauticus Robotics.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Richtech Robotics and Nauticus Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nauticus Robotics has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 756.97%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Nauticus Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A Nauticus Robotics -175.68% -2,774.34% -61.02%

Summary

Nauticus Robotics beats Richtech Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

