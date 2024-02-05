Contrasting SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ) & Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) and SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVBQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lakeland Bancorp and SVB Financial Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $16.65, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Bancorp 16.42% 7.49% 0.77% SVB Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Bancorp $516.18 million 1.63 $84.74 million $1.28 10.09 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.01

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats SVB Financial Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company is also involved in lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, Small Business Administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, the company provides consumer banking services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, it offers investment advisory services for individuals and businesses; and securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

