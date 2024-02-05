Copa (CPA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Copa to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Copa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $98.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20.

Copa Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Copa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

