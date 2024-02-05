Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $39.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 282,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $9,112,055.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,374,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.