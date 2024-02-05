Cormark Comments on Rogers Communications’ FY2025 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $6.14 per share for the year.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.06 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

