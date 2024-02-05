Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Exco Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Exco Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.00 million.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Exco Technologies
In other news, insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$78,000.00. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.76%.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
