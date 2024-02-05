Cousins Properties (CUZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cousins Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.36 on Monday. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUZ
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.