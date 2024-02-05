CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $303.57 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.60 and a 52-week high of $307.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. DZ Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

