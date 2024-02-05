CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,591 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CSX were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.53 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

