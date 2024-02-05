CURO Group (CURO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.95 million. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CURO opened at $0.77 on Monday. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50,172 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

