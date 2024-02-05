CURO Group (CURO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $167.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.95 million. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CURO Group Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE:CURO opened at $0.77 on Monday. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.
