DA Davidson Comments on Commvault Systems, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commvault Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Commvault Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $95.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,175.27 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $91,598.14. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $729,164.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,902 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,578.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

