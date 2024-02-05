DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.00. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Polaris Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PII opened at $90.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. Polaris has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.