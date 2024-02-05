DA Davidson Weighs in on Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a report released on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

HOPE opened at $10.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

