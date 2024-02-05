DA Davidson Weighs in on Southern California Bancorp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Southern California Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Southern California Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL opened at $16.05 on Monday. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,732,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,969,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,674,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,762,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,406,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

