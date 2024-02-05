Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Scotiabank began coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $134.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,119.16, a P/E/G ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $136.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,610,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,610,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Datadog by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 309,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

