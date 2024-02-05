Deckers Outdoor Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $895.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $26.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $32.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $882.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $709.16 and its 200 day moving average is $604.65. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $395.90 and a 52-week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

