Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.6 %

DAL opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.