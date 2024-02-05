Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,996 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $113,793,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 157,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

