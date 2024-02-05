DHI Group (DHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.00. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

