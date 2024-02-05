Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes Trading Down 0.4 %

DIOD opened at $67.42 on Monday. Diodes has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 98.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 57.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

