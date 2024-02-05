Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Diodes Trading Down 0.4 %
DIOD opened at $67.42 on Monday. Diodes has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on DIOD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 98.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 57.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.