Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DFS opened at $107.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

