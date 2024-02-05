DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.27.

Several research firms have commented on DISH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 200.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

