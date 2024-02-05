DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.27.
Several research firms have commented on DISH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
DISH opened at $5.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 6.70%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.
