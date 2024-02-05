Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Dominion Energy worth $120,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $45.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

