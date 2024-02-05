Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 100 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ASML by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $890.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $893.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $748.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

