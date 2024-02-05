Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $345.06 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $350.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.06, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

