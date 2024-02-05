Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 252 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,771 shares of company stock valued at $139,531,235 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $564.64 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $244.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

