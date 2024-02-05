Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 500 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

