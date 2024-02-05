Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 621 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $210.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.21 and its 200-day moving average is $197.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

