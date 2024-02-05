Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $103.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

