Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanofi Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.23 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
