Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 1,463 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $177.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.