Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 44,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,239,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 173,906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

GOVT opened at $22.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

